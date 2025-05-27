From Iceland — Former President Guðni Th. Working As Þingvellir Park Ranger

Photo by Art Bicnick

Former president of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has joined a group of 30 summer employees at Þingvellir, RÚV reports. Guðni occupies the position of ranger and claims that his experience as president is of good use in his new job.

His duties include cleaning bathrooms, tidying the area, and receiving visitor groups.

Chief Park Ranger of Þingvellir Einar Á. E. Sæmundsen recommends hiring a former president. “He’s very hard-working,” he told RÚV.

Þingvellir is not Guðni’s sole employer — he is also a history professor at the University of Iceland.

After eight years in office,Guðni announced his resignation in his New Year’s address. He formally stepped down as president on August 1, 2024 and was succeeded by President Halla Tómasdóttir.