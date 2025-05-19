From Iceland — Grindavík Residents Can Stay In Their Homes This Summer

Photo by Axel Sigurðarson for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Grindavík residents who have entered into a so-called friendship agreement with the real estate company Þórkatla can use their houses for summer stays and are permitted to stay in them starting May 28, reports RÚV.

According to Þórkatla, the initiative is a temporary pilot project for the summer and is not intended to allow permanent residence.

The goal, the company says, is to help residents maintain a connection to the town and, in doing so, increase the chances that they may eventually return to live in Grindavík.

“Since Þórkatla began offering friendship agreements, the company has seen strong interest from friends in staying in the properties. That interest has steadily increased, but until now it was not considered justifiable to allow overnight stays. However, in light of the current situation and developments in the town, a decision has now been made to allow friends, on a trial basis, to stay in the properties over the summer,” the statement reads.