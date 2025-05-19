From Iceland — Dog Dies Of Heatstroke In Capital Area

Photo by Continentaleurope/Wikimedia Commons

A dog died of heatstroke in the capital area on Saturday, May 17, while another was taken to an animal hospital in critical condition, reports Vísir, citing the post by the volunteer organisation Dýrfinna. Several dogs have also gone missing during the weekend after escaping from homes where owners left doors open to air out their houses.

Overheating can occur quickly in dogs and can lead to death within 15 minutes if their body temperature rises by just a few degrees.

“We’re not used to this kind of heat here, which is why we’re sounding the alarm,” Dýrfinna volunteeer Eygló Anna Ottesen told Vísir. She stressed that special care must be taken with dogs, as unlike cats, they’re less able to find shade for themselves.

“There have been countless dogs gone missing today because people are airing out their homes and sunbathing,” Eygló said. Dýrfinna has received numerous calls and reports about dogs escaping through open doors.

Eygló urges people to care for their animals as they would care for themselves during extreme heat. She advises dog owners to keep pets in the shade, provide plenty of water, and cool them down regularly if they’re outside.

Dýrfinna also reminds people that the Animalia animal hospital in Grafarholt is open 24/7.