From Iceland — Former Icelandair Headquarters Transformed Into Nursing Home

Former Icelandair Headquarters Transformed Into Nursing Home

Published May 16, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Wikimedia Commons

On Friday, May 16, Minister of Social Affairs and Housing Inga Sæland ceremoniously tore down a wall in the former Icelandair headquarters on Nauthólsvegur in Reykjavík. The demolition marks the first phase in transforming the building into a nursing home, RÚV reports.

Inga was joined by real estate company Reitir CEO Guðni Aðalsteinsson, whose company owns the building. After completion, the nursing home will be approximately 6500 square metres, complete with 87 individual rooms with walk-in bathrooms.

According to a press statement by the ministry, the home will emphasise the needs and welfare of its inhabitants and employees.

The government leases the building from Reitir with a 20-year contract. The development is expected to take 18 months, with Reitir investing 3.5 billion ISK in the project.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

News
Dog Hired As Assistant Teacher In Reykjavík School

Dog Hired As Assistant Teacher In Reykjavík School

by

News
Grapevine Events: So Many Concerts, Graduation Showcase, Spicy Challenge

Grapevine Events: So Many Concerts, Graduation Showcase, Spicy Challenge

by

News
Woman Attacks Pizza Delivery Driver

Woman Attacks Pizza Delivery Driver

by

News
East Iceland Hits 24°C In May

East Iceland Hits 24°C In May

by

News
Government Starts Íslandsbanki Share Sale

Government Starts Íslandsbanki Share Sale

by

News
Dead Body Found Near Viðey

Dead Body Found Near Viðey

by

Show Me More!