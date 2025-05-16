From Iceland — Former Icelandair Headquarters Transformed Into Nursing Home

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

On Friday, May 16, Minister of Social Affairs and Housing Inga Sæland ceremoniously tore down a wall in the former Icelandair headquarters on Nauthólsvegur in Reykjavík. The demolition marks the first phase in transforming the building into a nursing home, RÚV reports.

Inga was joined by real estate company Reitir CEO Guðni Aðalsteinsson, whose company owns the building. After completion, the nursing home will be approximately 6500 square metres, complete with 87 individual rooms with walk-in bathrooms.

According to a press statement by the ministry, the home will emphasise the needs and welfare of its inhabitants and employees.

The government leases the building from Reitir with a 20-year contract. The development is expected to take 18 months, with Reitir investing 3.5 billion ISK in the project.