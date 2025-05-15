From Iceland — East Iceland Hits 24°C In May

East Iceland Hits 24°C In May

Published May 15, 2025

Words by
Photo by
The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

Temperatures near Egilsstaðir reached 24.2°C yesterday, making it one of the hottest May days on record, reports RÚV. A meteorologist from the Icelandic Met Office notes this is among the highest temperatures typically seen this time of year.

Today, much of the country can expect light, variable winds and clear skies. The southwest and west will see more cloud cover, with southerly winds reaching 8–15 m/s.

Temperatures will range between 13°C and 23°C, with the warmest conditions continuing in the north and east.

According to the Icelandic Met Office, a high-pressure system near the Faroe Islands and a low-pressure system south of Cape Farewell are working together to channel warm air over Iceland. This pattern is expected to persist in the coming days.

“The aforementioned high is forecast to remain nearly stationary near the Faroes through the week, so the heatwave will continue. It will be sunny and warm in many areas, though we add the caveat that fog may appear in some coastal locations,” says the Icelandic Met Office.

The highest temperatures in the past 24 hours were recorded at Hallormsstaður (23.6°C) and Egilsstaðir Airport (24.2°C). “It’s clear that the current temperatures are among the highest we can expect in May — a real taste of summer,” the meteorologist adds. For comparison, the all-time May record is 25.6°C.

Sunny skies bring early opening to Nauthólsvík

Thanks to the sunny forecast in Reykjavík, the Nauthólsvík geothermal beach has opened two weeks earlier than usual. Starting today, it will be open daily from 10:00 to 19:00.

The early opening comes in response to the favourable weather outlook and the temporary closure of several city swimming pools for maintenance.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Woman Attacks Pizza Delivery Driver

Woman Attacks Pizza Delivery Driver

by

News
Government Starts Íslandsbanki Share Sale

Government Starts Íslandsbanki Share Sale

by

News
Dead Body Found Near Viðey

Dead Body Found Near Viðey

by

News
Icelandic Naming Committee Disapproves Of Hel

Icelandic Naming Committee Disapproves Of Hel

by

News
Around 240 Earthquakes Recorded Near Grímsey

Around 240 Earthquakes Recorded Near Grímsey

by

News
Landspítali Staff Upset Over Snack Shortage

Landspítali Staff Upset Over Snack Shortage

by

Show Me More!