From Iceland — Landspítali Staff Upset Over Snack Shortage

Landspítali Staff Upset Over Snack Shortage

Published May 12, 2025

landspitali.is

Staff at Landspítali Hospital are missing the once-available biscuits in their break rooms, reports RÚV.

Employees have voiced their dissatisfaction, including a nurse from the emergency department and a midwife from the women’s ward, who both drew attention to the issue on social media. The biscuit shortage appears to be linked to recent changes in the product selection of the hospital’s catering service.

Atli Dagur Sigurðsson, a nurse at the emergency department, said staff were surprised that Landspítali no longer offers biscuits and waffles to its employees.

Atli told RÚV the loss of biscuits is a real issue for staff. Employees in the emergency department often don’t have time to take proper meal breaks, so having a biscuit to quickly grab helps keep energy levels up during shifts. Staff also used to make waffles to boost morale on tough days.

For now, the emergency department still has a small stash of biscuits, generously donated by a company after hearing about the situation.

Helga Reynisdóttir, a midwife on the women’s ward, explained that staff were recently informed that due to changes in the product selection of the hospital’s supplier, snacks they previously relied on are no longer on the order lists.

“In our work, we often sit with women for hours during labour and other procedures, so it’s essential to have quick access to glucose and protein. Many of us rarely even see the hospital’s cafeteria simply because of the nature of the job,” Helga said.

RÚV reached out to Landspítali for comment, and it appears the biscuit shortage is due to internal restructuring.

According to an email sent to staff, the product selection of the hospital’s food service — known as “Búðin” (The Store) — was recently revised. The service is primarily intended for patients who can order snacks or supplements with their meals. However, department heads had also been able to order snacks like biscuits for their teams through the system.

“The product offering in Búðin has now been reviewed with the goal of simplifying operations in light of increased volume, cost, and food waste. In this review, we’ve focused on assessing the needs of patients and ensuring that what’s offered is both necessary and appropriate at any given time,” the email stated.

It also encouraged staff to submit suggestions for missing or redundant items through a feedback form included in the email.

