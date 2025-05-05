From Iceland — Tourist Sexually Harassed In Blue Lagoon

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

An Icelandic bus driver claims a tourist he drove to the Blue Lagoon on Saturday, May 3, was sexually harassed at the location. According to the driver, the staff showed little response. A Blue Lagoon representative says they regret the incident, RÚV reports.

In a TikTok video posted by the driver, he describes transporting a visiting couple to the Blue Lagoon, waiting for them outside before driving them to the airport. He said the couple had nothing but praise for their trip until they exited the facility, when the woman spoke up about her experience.

According to the woman, a man visiting the lagoon masturbated and ejaculated in her vicinity. The couple quickly left and notified the Blue Lagoon’s staff. Their response was minimal.

The Blue Lagoon’s Chief Sales, Operation and Service Officer Helga Árnadóttir confirmed the incident with RÚV. She claimed that a couple from the United States had notified the staff about the behaviour of another tourist in the lagoon.

Asked about the response, Helga said that the couple had reported the incident and left before the employees had initiated the appropriate protocol.

A security guard reviewed the facility’s CCTV tapes and found the offender. The company did not notify the police, as the couple had already filed a police report. Furthermore, the Blue Lagoon keeps its records in case the police request them.