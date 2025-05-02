From Iceland — Tourist Held Hostage On May Day

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

On May 1, a man in his thirties was arrested in a police raid in downtown Reykjavík. The police received a call describing a man carrying a gun in a house on Hverfisgata, mbl.is reports.

The National Commissioner’s Special Unit was dispatched, alongside the Capital Area police, closing off a perimeter reaching Hverfisgata, Lindargata, Vitastígur and Klapparstígur.

On the evening of May 1, Reykjavík District Court sentenced the man to a four-week custody on the grounds of public safety. According to RÚV, the man is suspected of wielding a gun as he held a tourist hostage.

No information is available regarding the tourist’s well-being.