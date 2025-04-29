From Iceland — One In Three Worried About U.S.-Imposed Tariffs, Inflation Increases

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

According to a recent survey by Maskína, about 30% of Icelanders are worried about the negative impacts of U.S.-imposed tariffs, mbl.is reports.

About seven percent are very worried, while 22.5% are somewhat worried. Most respondents, 37.8%, have mild concerns.

Left-Green Party voters are most likely to believe that the tariffs will have negative impacts on quality of life in Iceland, while Centre Party voters are likely to unfazed.

Inflation back up

According to Statistics Iceland, inflation has increased by 0.4 points between months and is measured at 4.2%. Analysts do not associate the increase with the effects of the U.S. Administration’s tariffs, but point to the timing of the Easter holidays, which led to a surge in flight prices, reports Vísir.

Despite the increase, inflation has not been as low since 2021 — with the exception of March 2025, when inflation measured at 3.8%.