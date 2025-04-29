From Iceland — NATO Military Exercises Conducted In Faxaflói

Photo by Icelandic Coast Guard

On April 28, NATO’s annual anti-submarine warfare exercise, Dynamic Mongoose, began in Faxaflói Bay. Iceland is the primary host nation for the drill, which aims to enhance NATO’s military capabilities in combating submarine vessels and surface-level threats.

Nine NATO member states participate in the exercise, providing marine vehicles, airplanes, and submarines. The Icelandic Coast Guard joins the training program, providing its patrol vessel Freyja and helicopter unit.

In a conversation with RÚV, the Coast Guard’s General Director, Georg Kr. Lárusson said the training was important for Iceland during times of uncertainty. Working with neighbours to coordinate protocol and communication is imperative in these times, he told RÚV.

After finishing its first day of exercises, most of the programme will be carried out in the waters between Iceland and Norway, RÚV reports.