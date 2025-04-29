From Iceland — NATO Military Exercises Conducted In Faxaflói

NATO Military Exercises Conducted In Faxaflói

Published April 29, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Icelandic Coast Guard

On April 28, NATO’s annual anti-submarine warfare exercise, Dynamic Mongoose, began in Faxaflói Bay. Iceland is the primary host nation for the drill, which aims to enhance NATO’s military capabilities in combating submarine vessels and surface-level threats.

Nine NATO member states participate in the exercise, providing marine vehicles, airplanes, and submarines. The Icelandic Coast Guard joins the training program, providing its patrol vessel Freyja and helicopter unit.

In a conversation with RÚV, the Coast Guard’s General Director, Georg Kr. Lárusson said the training was important for Iceland during times of uncertainty. Working with neighbours to coordinate protocol and communication is imperative in these times, he told RÚV.

After finishing its first day of exercises, most of the programme will be carried out in the waters between Iceland and Norway, RÚV reports.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Vesturbæjarlaug To Close For A Month This Summer For Renovations

Vesturbæjarlaug To Close For A Month This Summer For Renovations

by

News
Police Officers Spied On Citizens For Iceland’s Richest Man

Police Officers Spied On Citizens For Iceland’s Richest Man

by

News
Iceland Roundup: Shorts, Naval Exercise, Fewer Birds, Lobbying Mistakes, Marriage In Iceland

Iceland Roundup: Shorts, Naval Exercise, Fewer Birds, Lobbying Mistakes, Marriage In Iceland

by

News
One In Three Worried About U.S.-Imposed Tariffs, Inflation Increases

One In Three Worried About U.S.-Imposed Tariffs, Inflation Increases

by

News
Reindeer Seen Swimming Near Djúpavogur

Reindeer Seen Swimming Near Djúpavogur

by

News
Hot Tubs Flying Off The Shelves

Hot Tubs Flying Off The Shelves

by

Show Me More!