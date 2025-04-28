From Iceland — Reindeer Seen Swimming Near Djúpavogur

Reindeer Seen Swimming Near Djúpavogur

Published April 28, 2025

Timothee Lambrecq for The Reykjavík Grapevine

A reindeer went for a 20-minute swim near Djúpavogur last week, reports Vísir.

Sigurður Már, a cameraman in the area, spotted the reindeer and told Vísir that it’s not something you see every day — a reindeer taking to the sea.

“It was in the water for over 20 minutes, and at one point it looked like it might drown, but in the end, it managed to scramble ashore,” said Sigurður Már.

While spotting reindeer in the sea is rare, it still happens. In 2015, the Grapevine reported on a couple of reindeer that swam into Höfn harbour in Hornafjörður.

See the original article for a video of the reindeer swimming.

