From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Global Book Crawl, BSÍ, Queer Comedy & More

Despite being the first overcast day in what feels like eternity, it is still 10° today and officially summer. Reykjavík is abuzz with literary events, concerts, and exhibitions as always, and we’ve got our picks for you to check out this weekend.

Tonight, 12 Tónar is spinning an evening of Japanese music that begins at 20:00. Moulin Rouge is Bíó Paradís’s Party Screening of the week, Sandrayati performs delicate and thoughtful music at Mengi, and Hercules & Love Affair play a gig at a new venue, Austurbær (former Austurbæjarbíó) at 22:00.

On Friday and Saturday, design shop Kirsuberjatréð is hosting a fundraising exhibition for the Women’s Shelter (Kvennaathvarf) in Reykjavík. Donated art prints and small art objects will be available for sale, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to Kvennaathvarf.

On Saturday, electronic internet radio DRIF will be at their new home of Smekkleysa from 15:00-18:00, with 2025 Grapevine Music Awards winners Amor Vincit Omnia (Ones To Watch) and DJ Melerito de Jeré of Xiupill (Best Live Act) broadcasting together from 15:00-17:00.

Looking for more? Just scroll down. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.