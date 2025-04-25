From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Global Book Crawl, BSÍ, Queer Comedy & More

Despite being the first overcast day in what feels like eternity, it is still 10° today and officially summer. Reykjavík is abuzz with literary events, concerts, and exhibitions as always, and we’ve got our picks for you to check out this weekend.
Tonight, 12 Tónar is spinning an evening of Japanese music that begins at 20:00. Moulin Rouge is Bíó Paradís’s Party Screening of the week, Sandrayati performs delicate and thoughtful music at Mengi, and Hercules & Love Affair play a gig at a new venue, Austurbær (former Austurbæjarbíó) at 22:00.
On Friday and Saturday, design shop Kirsuberjatréð is hosting a fundraising exhibition for the Women’s Shelter (Kvennaathvarf) in Reykjavík. Donated art prints and small art objects will be available for sale, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to Kvennaathvarf.
On Saturday, electronic internet radio DRIF will be at their new home of Smekkleysa from 15:00-18:00, with 2025 Grapevine Music Awards winners Amor Vincit Omnia (Ones To Watch) and DJ Melerito de Jeré of Xiupill (Best Live Act) broadcasting together from 15:00-17:00.
Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what's already happening around town.
Friday, April 25 — 19:00 — Iðnó — Free
As part of Reykjavík International Literature Festival (as covered by Grayson Del Faro in our last issue), beloved poet Anne Carson will offer a performance from The Albertine Workout. A work summarising her research on Albertine, the principal love interest of Marcel in Proust’s Á la recherche du temps perdu (In Search of Lost Time), The Albertine Workout consists of fifty-nine paragraphs, with appendices. Join Anne Carson and RILF for an evening of poetry and performance. ISH
Until Sunday, April 27 — Participating Bookstores — Free
The Global Book Crawl has reached Iceland! A yearly celebration of bookstores around the world, in this edition Kanínuholan, Bókumbók, Garg, Skálda, Bókin, and The Old Bookstore will be participating. Grab a passport from one of these bookstores and make your way around town — those who visit all six shops and complete their passports can email globalbookcrawl@skaldabokabud.is for a chance to win a big prize! Join the festivities and uplift the bookstores that nourish our town. ISH
Runs until Sunday, April 27 — SÍM Gallery — Free
Artists participating in the SÍM Residency exhibit their work through the weekend at their space on Hafnarstræti. Within this exhibition, these artists collectively ask the question: “What happens when we slow down – not just as artists, but as humans in relation to land, sound, time, and each other?” On Saturday at 18:00, transmedia artist, composer and sound designer Ernst Lima offers SONIC INTERVENTION, a musical set inspired by Icelandic weather and landscape. ISH
Saturday, April 26 — 20:30 — RVK Tónabíó — Free
“Punk-krútts” BSÍ are back and ready to perform! Julius is coming off scoring Oscar-winning No Other Land, and Silla from a string of international performances, and the two promise that the bus-terminal-band will be releasing music this year! Check them out in one of the hottest venues at one of the hottest concert series in town this Saturday night. ISH
