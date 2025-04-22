From Iceland — Reykjavík Energy Proposes Wind Farms Near City Limits

Reykjavík Energy Proposes Wind Farms Near City Limits

Published April 22, 2025

Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Energy company Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveitan) has proposed constructing two wind farms at Mosfellsheiði pass, between Reykjavík and Hveragerði. The turbines could reach up to 210 metres in height, making them visible from the capital area, RÚV reports.

The proposition is currently under review by the National Planning Agency. In its briefings, Orkuveitan’s projects include constructing a total of 35 wind turbines, each reaching approximately 200 metres in height.

Among the criticisms the plan faces is its placement within listed nature preservation zones near the Hengill mountain range and its effects on flight safety. According to the Icelandic Airline Pilots’ Association, the proposed area is a popular location for student pilots. The turbines are said to endanger pilots flying through the area due to their size and potential to induce turbulence.

In addition to Orkuveitan’s plans, Norwegian company Zephyr has also proposed constructing a third wind farm in the area, contributing 30 turbines. If the propositions are implemented, a total of 65 turbines will be built in the area.

