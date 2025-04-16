From Iceland — Iceland: Once A Stopover For Human Trafficking, Now A Destination

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

In the last three years, a significant increase has occurred in reports claiming suspicion of human trafficking.

In 2022, two cases of suspected trafficking were reported in the first three months. In 2023, the number increased to 28; and in 2024, 36 cases were reported in the first quarter.

In 2025, reported cases have reached 24, according to a new report by the National Commissioner of the Icelandic Police’s international department.

To some degree, the hike can be explained by the increased knowledge and education of police officers. However, there are clear signs that organised crime groups dealing in human trafficking are seeking to enter Iceland.

In conversation with RÚV, specialist at the National Commissioner’s Security Unit Katrín Sif Oddgeirsdóttir said that both Icelandic and foreign crime groups operate in Iceland. Criminals have more to gain than before with human trafficking, with the groups focusing mainly on the restaurant, tourist, and sex work industries. Children are even among the victims.

According to a 2023 report published by the Global Slavery Index ranking government response to human trafficking, Iceland is positioned in the third tier. Other Nordic countries — Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland — are ranked in the first tier.

Katrín said more consideration needs to be paid to victims, given their volatile status and lack of Icelandic language skills.