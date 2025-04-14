From Iceland — Sambíó Theatres Increase Security For Minecraft Screenings

Photo by Warner Bros via IMDB

Proprietors of cinema chain Sambíó have decided to increase security during its screenings of the Minecraft movie. The decision was made following a viral TikTok trend resulting in carnage engulfing the cinema.

The film premiered in Iceland at the beginning of April, with the trend well noticeable during the movie’s screenings last weekend.

The trend relies on the audience’s reaction during a scene when a zombie rides the back of a chicken. During the scene, audiences yell, “Chicken Jockey!” and throw popcorn, drinks and snacks into the air. As Vilhelm Neto, who voices the film’s Icelandic dub version, says the words, the movie theatre is upended.

In conversation with RÚV, Sambíó manager Guðný Ásberg said she has never seen anything comparable to the trend. The conduct results in the staff needing more time to clean the theatre between screenings, with some moviegoers exiting the show drenched in soda and popcorn.