From Iceland — Sambíó Theatres Increase Security For Minecraft Screenings

Sambíó Theatres Increase Security For Minecraft Screenings

Published April 14, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Warner Bros via IMDB

Proprietors of cinema chain Sambíó have decided to increase security during its screenings of the Minecraft movie. The decision was made following a viral TikTok trend resulting in carnage engulfing the cinema.

The film premiered in Iceland at the beginning of April, with the trend well noticeable during the movie’s screenings last weekend.

The trend relies on the audience’s reaction during a scene when a zombie rides the back of a chicken. During the scene, audiences yell, “Chicken Jockey!” and throw popcorn, drinks and snacks into the air. As Vilhelm Neto, who voices the film’s Icelandic dub version, says the words, the movie theatre is upended.

In conversation with RÚV, Sambíó manager Guðný Ásberg said she has never seen anything comparable to the trend. The conduct results in the staff needing more time to clean the theatre between screenings, with some moviegoers exiting the show drenched in soda and popcorn.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Vesturbæjarlaug To Close For A Month This Summer For Renovations

Vesturbæjarlaug To Close For A Month This Summer For Renovations

by

News
Police Officers Spied On Citizens For Iceland’s Richest Man

Police Officers Spied On Citizens For Iceland’s Richest Man

by

News
Iceland Roundup: Shorts, Naval Exercise, Fewer Birds, Lobbying Mistakes, Marriage In Iceland

Iceland Roundup: Shorts, Naval Exercise, Fewer Birds, Lobbying Mistakes, Marriage In Iceland

by

News
One In Three Worried About U.S.-Imposed Tariffs, Inflation Increases

One In Three Worried About U.S.-Imposed Tariffs, Inflation Increases

by

News
NATO Military Exercises Conducted In Faxaflói

NATO Military Exercises Conducted In Faxaflói

by

News
Reindeer Seen Swimming Near Djúpavogur

Reindeer Seen Swimming Near Djúpavogur

by

Show Me More!