From Iceland — National Handball Team Calls For Boycotting Israeli Sports Participation Following Win

Photo by HSÍ

The Iceland women’s national handball team has issued a statement encouraging Icelandic sports authorities to bar Israeli teams from participating in international tournaments.

The statement was published on the team’s official fan Facebook page on April 11, following the Icelandic team’s 31-to-21 victory against Israel on April 10. Protesters were present at the match, spurring police presence and increased security measures.

“It’s time that the international sports movement — and Icelandic sports authorities — assesses its stance towards Israeli participation in international tournaments while the country’s military actions in Gaza continue,” the statement reads.

“Playing two national games against Israel was not easy for us. We faced a challenge we’ve never had to face before: To play against the representatives of a state which is responsible for the death of innocent civilians, or denying to play, and therefore allowing the Israeli national team to win. We decided to play because we wanted to see the Icelandic flag at the World Championship, and not the Israeli one,” it continues.

“These are not acceptable circumstances — when a national team has to play two games behind closed doors, showing up with police escort and worry about its safety inside and outside the court. Playing handball is our passion, for country and our nation, but we also want the conditions we are set to conform with sports’ fundamental values of peace, respect and solidarity. With these values in mind, it’s normal to ask: Why is Israel still allowed to participate in international tournaments?

We encourage HSÍ [the National Handball Association of Iceland] and ÍSÍ [the National Olympic and Sports Association of Iceland] to relay our experiences to relevant sports bodies and demand that Israel be barred from participation in international sports events while their military incursions continue. We want our voices to be heard, as athletes, as Iceland’s representatives, and as human beings. We stand together in the hope that our position promotes changes which reflect the human dignity that sports should advocate.”

With their victory, the Icelandic team secured their spot in the IHF World Women’s Handball Championship, happening in November and December, 2025. After the game, the Icelandic team posed for a photo. During the photography session, team members concealed the logo of Israeli company Rapyd, one of HSÍ’s sponsors.