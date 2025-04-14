From Iceland — Hvalur Hf. Cancels 2025 Whaling Season

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Hvalur hf. has cancelled this summer’s whaling season, RÚV reported last Friday.

According to RÚV’s sources, company employees were notified that the season would not go ahead.

This was confirmed by Kristján Loftsson, CEO of Hvalur hf., in a conversation with mbl.is. “The price development in our main market, Japan, has been unfavourable lately and continues to worsen. This has pushed the value of our products so low that continuing the operation is no longer justifiable,” Kristján said.

Vilhjálmur Birgisson, chairman of the Akranes Trade Union, says he is deeply disappointed by the news and describes the decision as a major blow to his union members and the local community.

“These hunts are hugely important to our local community. We’re talking about 1.2 billion ISK paid in wages, a large portion of which goes directly into our community,” Vilhjálmur told mbl.is.

He says nearly 200 people are employed during the whaling season, as the income opportunities are significant.

“It’s fundamental that the Icelandic nation understands that without value creation, no society can function. In 2023, if I recall correctly, export revenues from whale products amounted to around three billion ISK, and I’m absolutely certain the country will feel the loss of that,” he said. “We’ll just have to hope that external market conditions become more favourable next year so the crew can return in full force for the 2026 whaling season.”

No whaling for two years

The announcement came just days after reports revealed that the first whale killed in the 2023 season suffered a 35-minute death.

In 2024, no minke or fin whales were hunted. Although a whaling permit was issued that year by then-Minister of Food, Bjarkey Olsen Gunnarsdóttir, it was only issued after the whaling season was due to begin.

In December 2024, Bjarni Benediktsson, who had taken over as Minister of Food, issued a new five-year whaling permit, aiming to secure future whaling seasons.

In 2024, The Grapevine examined the past, present and still uncertain future of whaling in Iceland in our cover feature.