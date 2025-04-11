From Iceland — First Fin Whale Of The Season Endured 35-Minute Death Struggle

Photo by The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

The first fin whale hunted by Hvalur hf. after the whaling ban was lifted endured a prolonged 35-minute death struggle, reports Vísir.

The 2023 whaling season was originally set to begin on June 21, but the then-Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries postponed the start to September 1 via a regulation. The decision to delay was based on the opinion of the Animal Welfare Advisory Board, which found that current whaling methods did not comply with Icelandic animal welfare laws.

According to a monitoring report from MAST (the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority), 14 females and nine males were killed during the season. One whale could not be identified, as it was lost and sank when the line snapped. One pregnant female was also recorded.

A summary of the number of harpoons used per whale revealed that out of the 24 whales killed, five had to be shot twice. On the vessel Hvalur 8, three whales were shot twice, with two animals suffering the same treatment by vessel Hvalur 9. The report also detailed the time it took each whale to die.

17 animals died instantly; two within one to five minutes; three within six to ten minutes; and one within 11-15 minutes. One whale suffered for 35 minutes before dying.

Vísir has obtained video footage of the incident. Katrín Oddsdóttir, a lawyer for the Icelandic Nature Conservation Association, commented: “I find this horrifying — it’s terrible to see that the animal suffered for so long. Above all, I think it shows what we already know: that it’s impossible to guarantee a humane death when hunting such large whales.”

Katrín noted the societal divide over whaling in Iceland.

“Some see it as completely justified and a matter of national sovereignty. But I think it’s time we realise we are not an isolated entity — we’re part of a larger whole.”

“We’ve committed ourselves to the global effort to save the oceans, and whales play a key role in that ecosystem. I know that legal action is being prepared against Iceland because we stubbornly continue this unprofitable practice despite knowing better. When we’re confronted with evidence like these videos, we need to have the courage to demand our government put an end to this,” she added.