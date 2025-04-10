From Iceland — First Puffins Return As Breeding Season Begins

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The first puffins to return to Iceland settled in Grímsey last weekend, reports akureyri.is. The small bird was unusually punctual, arriving about four days before the expected date.

Puffins spend most of their lives out on sea, only returning to coastal areas in spring to settle for the breeding season. At the beginning of April, fishermen spotted some puffins swimming in the ocean before reaching Grímsey.

Once on land, the puffins seek out their old nesting holes, sprucing them up for their young.

Punctual as ever, the puffin ventures back onto the sea on August 10.