From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Orcas, Penguins, Rockfall Fatality, Drunk Driving, Tariffs & Travel Warnings

Photo by Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin journalist Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

On the docket this week: A recent programme by the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service sheds light on the capture and export of orcas in the 1970s and 1980s. The profits from this trade helped finance the only aquarium ever operated in Iceland —and yes, this is how Keiko (of Free Willy fame) was captured; Icelanders often pronounce “V” and “W” the same way; A tragic rockfall accident occurred last week in South Iceland, near Eyjafjallajökull; A man was arrested in the small town of Raufarhöfn for stealing a car and driving it while drunk and high; Nude tourists in Icelandic hot springs — yes, it’s a thing; An American transgender woman was denied asylum in Iceland this week; And finally, Iceland faces the same US tariff rates as… penguins.

Watch the video below or listen on your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and your other podcast platforms of choice.