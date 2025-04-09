From Iceland — Directorate Of Health Warns Against Screening "Adolescence" Series

Photo by Still from Adolescence

The Directorate of Health has sent a statement to contacts and principals of health-promoting primary schools, advising against screening the series Adolescence to students, reports Vísir.

“Child violence has been a frequent topic of discussion this winter, and understandably, schools are seeking ways to prevent such issues. When concerns about children and youth arise in society, there is sometimes a tendency to look to popular culture and suggest that students, for example, watch videos, films, or other content believed to be relevant to young people and potentially have a preventive effect,” reads the statement sent by Ingibjörg Guðmundsdóttir, Project Manager for Health-Promoting Schools, along with Sigrún Daníelsdóttir, Mental Health Promotion Project Manager, and Jenný Ingudóttir, addressed to school principals and recommended for distribution among teachers.

The letter refers to Adolescence, a Netflix series that has drawn considerable attention in Iceland and abroad.

“In the UK, the series has reportedly been shown in schools under the guise of prevention. In response, organisations working in violence prevention there issued a statement warning against such an approach,” the statement continues.

In the UK, reportedly, there are plans to screen the series in all primary schools. Iceland’s Directorate of Health does not support such a move. The letter states that the Directorate specifically advises against using this series, or similar content, for preventive purposes in schools.

Not considered effective prevention

Such content is not considered effective prevention and is viewed as problematic to present in schools for the following reasons:

The approach is not evidence-based, and no instructional materials accompany the screenings.

Teachers are often not adequately prepared or equipped with the necessary tools to respond to students’ reactions.

Ethically, it is inappropriate to expose children to television content that may be age-inappropriate and for which they may lack the maturity to process.

Fear, shame, and shock do not change behaviour. Research consistently shows that such methods are ineffective and may cause harm.

Exposing children to shocking imagery is not aligned with trauma-informed practices in education.

Such screenings may trigger trauma responses or disrupt classroom environments, for instance, students may react by laughing, belittling, or ignoring what they see on screen.

The material could potentially increase or reinforce extreme views rather than prevent them.

Prevention efforts cannot rely on a one-time intervention. Investment must be made in well-researched, long-term actions that ensure both the rights and safety of children.

The letter also notes that earlier this winter, the Directorate of Health sent a letter to school and youth centre leaders encouraging them to consider the effectiveness of specific methods before implementing violence prevention measures. Leaders were, for example, encouraged to familiarise themselves with a factsheet on prevention.

Most of Iceland’s primary schools are classified as health-promoting schools.