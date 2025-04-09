From Iceland — Four Planes Diverted Due To Runway Lights Malfunction

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

On April 9, four aircraft were diverted from Keflavík Airport around midnight after the runway landing lights malfunctioned, reports RÚV.

One plane, an Icelandair flight from Heathrow Airport in London, had to land in Akureyri. Two other aircraft, an Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna and an EasyJet flight from Basel, initially planned to land in Glasgow but eventually turned back and landed at Keflavík once the lights were operational again.

The fourth plane, an Icelandair flight from Copenhagen, landed without issues after the lights had been fixed.