From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Teacher's Strike, Football Bus, PM in Kyiv, Broke Airlines & Melting Glaciers

Iceland Roundup: Teacher’s Strike, Football Bus, PM in Kyiv, Broke Airlines & Melting Glaciers

Published February 25, 2025

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Timothee Lambrecq for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin journalist Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

On the docket this week: Teacher’s strike: negotiations in turmoil, municipalities discussing coming the separate deals with Teacher’s Union. What’s next?; A local football team’s bus vandalised. Perpetrators unknown;  Iceland’s PM in Kyiv while Iceland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs is in Geneva, marking the 3rd year since Russia’s invasion began. Announced that aid the Ukraine will be doubled and that aid money will be used to buy arms; Tourism still booming, but the Icelandic airlines can’t seem to make money flying people to Iceland. Who’s paying for their huge losses?; Iceland’s glaciers have melted fast in the past decade but are melting slower than during the previous decade. Is this good news?

Watch the video below or listen on your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and your other podcast platforms of choice.

