From Iceland — Government Pledges Increased Financial Support To Ukraine

Photo by Stjórnarráðið

The Icelandic government has agreed to increase support to Ukraine by 2.1 billion ISK (14.4 million EUR) to aid in its war effort against Russia, Vísir reports.

Prime Minister of Iceland and Social Democratic Alliance MP Kristrún Frostadóttir announced the additional spending in her speech at the Kyiv Summit in Ukraine. This pledge raises Iceland’s monetary backing to Ukraine up to 3.6 billion ISK.

Leaders and government officials from 12 countries convened in the Ukrainian capital on February 24 for a summit held to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. .

According to a statement made by the prime minister’s office, Kristrún’s government approved Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir’s motion regarding additional aid.

Iceland’s contribution is in accordance with an agreement made at a NATO summit from July, 2024, where member states agreed to pledge at least 40 billion EUR to Ukrainian defence spending. Divided among the members in proportion to their GDP, Iceland’s share came at 3.6 billion ISK.