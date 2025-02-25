From Iceland — Icelanders Strongly Oppose Greenland Becoming Part Of The U.S.

86% of Icelanders have a negative view of Donald Trump’s proposals for the U.S. to acquire Greenland, with most believing Trump’s interest in the Arctic could pose a threat to Iceland, reports RÚV.

According to a new Gallup poll, 80% of Icelanders are strongly opposed to the idea of Greenland becoming part of the United States, while an additional 6% view it somewhat negatively.

Only 1% of respondents are very supportive of the idea, and 4% are somewhat supportive — just 5% in total, which is fewer than those who did not take a stance.

U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly expressed his desire for Greenland to become part of the U.S. However, both Greenlanders and Danes strongly rejected the idea.

Men are more supportive of Greenland joining the U.S. than women and wealthier individuals are more likely to favour the idea than those with lower incomes. Supporters of the Independence Party and the Centre Party view Trump’s Greenland proposal more positively than supporters of other parties, though even within these groups, only a small minority support his interest in Greenland.

Gallup also asked whether people saw U.S. interest in Greenland and the Arctic as an opportunity or a threat to Iceland. 74% considered it a threat, while 12% saw it as an opportunity.