From Iceland — Production Of Drivers’ Licenses Begins After Delays

Published February 24, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The wait is soon over for thousands of applicants for Icelandic drivers’ licences, as the production of new licenses has resumed after months of delays, RÚV reports. Approximately 13.000 licences had been left unprocessed, with some waiting since August, 2024. 

According to a police representative, domestic production should have begun last fall, 2024, when a contract with a Hungarian suppliers expired. Due to problems with implementation, production only started last week. 

As reported by the national broadcaster, the waiting list will be expedited abroad, while 400 new licenses were produced domestically in the last week. The expected production capacity in Iceland is 700 IDs.

