From Iceland — Reykjavík Queer Choir Cancels World Pride Performance Amid LGBTQAI+ Rights Concerns In The U.S.

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Hinsegin kórinn (Reykjavík Queer Choir) has withdrawn from its planned performance at World Pride in Washington, D.C., citing concerns over the safety of trans and non-binary individuals amid increasing restrictions on LGBTQAI+ rights in the United States, reports Vísir.

“The choir decided not to go because there is too much uncertainty regarding the status of LGBTQAI+ rights in the U.S.,” said Helga Margrét Marzellíusardóttir, the choir’s conductor.

According to Helga, the decision was made collectively, emphasising the principle that all members should feel safe when travelling. “If my friend standing next to me is subjected to any kind of harassment, then that’s not a place for me either.”

The choir was scheduled to perform at both the Smithsonian Museum and the Kennedy Centre. However, the Kennedy Centre concert was abruptly cancelled.

The cancellation followed a controversial leadership shakeup at the Kennedy Centre, where U.S. President Donald Trump was appointed chairman of the arts centre, with his close associates placed on the board, met with strong opposition from artists and the LGBTQAI+ community.

Jean Davidson, the executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra, stated that the decision to cancel was made before the leadership changes. However, author Tyler Curry-McGrath, whose work inspired one of the scheduled performances, called it a direct attack on LGBTQAI+ visibility.

What led to these events

Trump’s administration has issued a directive recognising only two genders — male and female — based on biological sex at birth. As a result, the U.S. State Department has ceased issuing passports with an “X” gender marker. This has raised concerns that individuals with such documentation may face entry denials at the U.S. border.

Despite the setback, the Reykjavík Queer Choir remains determined. “At the same time as World Pride, the Nordic LGBTQAI+ choir festival is taking place in Denmark,” Helga Margrét noted. “We had initially told them we wouldn’t be able to attend, but now they have welcomed us with open arms.”

Waiting and watching

Helga says there is significant discussion among LGBTQAI+ people regarding the actions of the U.S. government against the LGBTQAI+ community, and Bjarndís Helga Tómasdóttir, chair of Samtökin ’78, agrees.

She says the organisation has not heard of Icelanders experiencing difficulties entering the United States.

“I actually believe that the people most likely to face issues — trans people and those who are visibly LGBTQAI+ — are simply not going,” says Bjarndís.

“It feels somewhat surreal, but this is the reality. We have been in discussions with the organisers of World Pride regarding the upcoming trip, and there is a dedicated team specifically focused on security issues.”

Like Helga, Bjarndís says that all they can do for now is wait and monitor the situation. She herself plans to go.

“This has been happening incredibly fast, and I think anyone deciding to attend World Pride now must keep in mind that things could change at short notice. It’s a situation where, if you are trans or visibly LGBTQAI+, it’s something you really need to consider carefully. But for those who, in this case, have the privilege of not being visibly LGBTQAI+, I personally feel it’s more important than ever to go right now.”