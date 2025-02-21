From Iceland — New Majority And Mayor Announced For Reykjavík

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The leaders of the Social Democratic Alliance, Pirate Party, Socialist Party, People’s Party, and Left-Green Movement introduced their coalition agreement today at Reykjavík City Hall.

As proposed by the new majority, Heiða Björg Hilmisdóttir will assume the role of Mayor of Reykjavík, while Sanna Magdalena Mörtudóttir will serve as President of the City Council. Dóra Björt Guðjónsdóttir and Líf Magneudóttir will alternate as Chair of the City Executive Council and Chair of the Environment and Planning Council throughout the term, and Helga Þórðardóttir will be Chair of the School and Leisure Council.

Key priorities of the new coalition

The new city leadership is committed to accelerating housing development and ensuring secure homes for residents. In collaboration with labour unions, Reykjavík will work towards establishing an entity dedicated to developing new areas and exploring innovative approaches to planning, infrastructure, and financing.

Immediate planning will begin for a diverse range of housing developments on newly designated land, including up to 10,000 new apartments in Úlfarsárdalur and other locations, in partnership with labour unions and non-profit organisations.

Public transportation will be improved by increasing Strætó’s frequency and enhancing passenger services, including the development of modern, well-equipped bus stops.

The coalition prioritises core municipal services, aiming for more efficient use of time and financial resources while ensuring responsible management of the city’s budget.

A strong focus will be placed on combatting poverty and inequality, including expanding social housing initiativesbeyond current projections and strengthening housing policies based on social needs.

The new majority is aiming to enhance school services by increasing the number of specialists, such as speech therapists, and ensuring swift intervention for children in vulnerable situations.

Significant investment will be made in early childhood education, including the construction of new preschools and expansion of existing facilities, without moving toward corporatisation of the preschool system.