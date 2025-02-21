From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Release Concerts And Gallery Openings And Lectures, Oh My!

Spring (or is it summer?) is nearly here in Iceland, and it’s also Friday! If, like us, you’ve been enjoying the mild weather this week — likely with your winter jacket unbuttoned — we suggest taking in some of the cultural happenings around town, despite the grim world news. So, what’s happening this weekend?

Flóni’s Flóni 3 release concert is tonight at the Reykjavík Art Museum. On Saturday, you can catch BKPM and sameheads at Tónabíó, or a solidarity and fundraising Ukrainian Night (with Ukrainian wine!) at Port9. And don’t miss this week’s Black Sunday screening of Scorsese’s After Hours at Bíó Paradís.

In the arts scene, don’t miss Nicole Desautels’ exhibition on Icelandic mass emigration to Canada, which ends Sunday at RÝMD. On Saturday, there are fascinating artist talks at the SÍM Residency in Korpúlfsstaðir about glacier research and activism and on Tuesday acclaimed textile artist Ýrúrarí begins the Knitting Winter series at Sigur­jón Ólafs­son Mus­eum. AIf you’re looking for a late-night art fix, remember that this Thursday is the last of February, so the National Gallery National Gallery is open until 22:00!