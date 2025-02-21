From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Release Concerts And Gallery Openings And Lectures, Oh My!

Looking for more? Just scroll down. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.
Inspector Spacetime Takes Over Röntgen
Friday February 21 — 21:00 — Röntgen — Free
On the heels of a new single “Party at My House” and remix album following it, Inspector Spacetime will be taking over Röntgen for “Party at Röntgen’s House” — both a concert and following DJ set. If you haven’t checked out Party at My House: The Remixes be sure to, and you’ll get a vibe for the dancy, cool, energetic night you could be having tonight at Röntgen. ISH
Exhibition Opening: That’s a Very Large Number – A Commerzbau
Opens on Friday, February 21 — The National Gallery of Iceland
While in battle I’m free, never free to rest
Friday, February 21 — 20:00 — The City Theater (Borgarleikhúsið) — 6.900 ISK
Street dancers and contemporary dancers share the stage in this dance performance that was part of the Reykjavík Art Festival this summer. If you missed it then, now’s your chance to see it! Choreographed by Hooman Sharifi with music from Arash Moradi, this performance is both thought-provoking and beautiful. ISH
