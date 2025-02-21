From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Release Concerts And Gallery Openings And Lectures, Oh My!

Grapevine Events: Release Concerts And Gallery Openings And Lectures, Oh My!

Published February 21, 2025

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Spring (or is it summer?) is nearly here in Iceland, and it’s also Friday! If, like us, you’ve been enjoying the mild weather this week — likely with your winter jacket unbuttoned — we suggest taking in some of the cultural happenings around town, despite the grim world news. So, what’s happening this weekend?

Flóni’s Flóni 3 release concert is tonight at the Reykjavík Art Museum. On Saturday, you can catch BKPM and sameheads at Tónabíó, or a solidarity and fundraising Ukrainian Night (with Ukrainian wine!) at Port9. And don’t miss this week’s Black Sunday screening of Scorsese’s After Hours at Bíó Paradís.

In the arts scene, don’t miss Nicole Desautels’ exhibition on Icelandic mass emigration to Canada, which ends Sunday at RÝMD. On Saturday, there are fascinating artist talks at the SÍM Residency in Korpúlfsstaðir about glacier research and activism and on Tuesday acclaimed textile artist Ýrúrarí  begins the Knitting Winter series at Sigur­jón Ólafs­son Mus­eum. AIf you’re looking for a late-night art fix, remember that this Thursday is the last of February, so the National Gallery National Gallery is open until 22:00!

Looking for more? Just scroll down. Got an event? Add it to the calendar at events.grapevine.is, or check out what’s already happening around town.

Inspector Spacetime Takes Over Röntgen

Friday February 21 — 21:00 — Röntgen — Free

On the heels of a new single “Party at My House” and remix album following it, Inspector Spacetime will be taking over Röntgen for “Party at Röntgen’s House” — both a concert and following DJ set. If you haven’t checked out Party at My House: The Remixes be sure to, and you’ll get a vibe for the dancy, cool, energetic night you could be having tonight at Röntgen. ISH

Exhibition Opening: That’s a Very Large Number – A Commerzbau

Opens on Friday, February 21 — The National Gallery of Iceland

Have you ever dreamed of going to the Venice Biennale but kept putting it off? Now’s your chance to dip your toes into the art that represented Iceland at the 60th La Biennale di Venezia 2024 — Hildigunnur Birgisdóttir’s highly acclaimed That’s a Very Large Number — A Commerzbau. And all without the crowds of Venice. Join the opening night to hear the artist’s remarks, or read our interview with Hildigunnur and come prepared! IZ

While in battle I’m free, never free to rest

Friday, February 21 — 20:00 — The City Theater (Borgarleikhúsið) — 6.900 ISK

Street dancers and contemporary dancers share the stage in this dance performance that was part of the Reykjavík Art Festival this summer. If you missed it then, now’s your chance to see it! Choreographed by Hooman Sharifi with music from Arash Moradi, this performance is both thought-provoking and beautiful. ISH

Group exhibition — Swell

Opens on Saturday, February 22 Kjarvalsstaðir (Reykjavík Art Museum)

The culmination of a year-long research project, Swell: Women’s Initiative in Icelandic Art in the Eighties is a multimedia collection in Kjarvalsstaðir. With a research book accompanying the exhibition, each piece can be framed in the greater historical context of the community within the female art scene of 1980s Iceland. ISH

Futuregrapher Memorial Concert

Tuesday, February 25 — 18:30 — Gamla Bíó — 7.900ISK

Genius and beloved artist Árni Grétar, better known as the musician Futuregrapher, tragically passed away at the beginning of this year. Honouring his legacy is a massive lineup of talented electronic musicians and friends in this memorial concert, with all proceeds from the concert going to his sons. ISH

