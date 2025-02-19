From Iceland — Proposal To Strip Convicted Criminals Of Icelandic Citizenship

Photo by Julia Staples/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Five MPs from the Independence Party have submitted a bill proposing amendments to the laws on Icelandic citizenship, reports Vísir. The bill seeks to allow the revocation of citizenship for individuals who commit serious offences or provide false information to the Directorate of Immigration. However, no one would lose Icelandic citizenship if it would render them stateless.

Diljá Mist Einarsdóttir is the bill’s primary sponsor, with co-sponsors Vilhjálmur Árnason, Bryndís Haraldsdóttir, Jón Gunnarsson, and Guðlaugur Þór Þórðarson. According to the shortened version of the two key proposed provisions:

A decision to grant citizenship under Chapter III may be annulled if the applicant knowingly provided false information or withheld significant details from the Directorate of Immigration. However, they will not lose their Icelandic citizenship if doing so would leave them stateless.

An Icelandic citizen who acquired citizenship under Chapters II or III and has been convicted of an offence under the General Penal Code (No. 19/1940) carrying a maximum sentence of 16 years may have their citizenship revoked. This would require a reasoned opinion from the National Commissioner of the Icelandic Police to the minister, provided it is deemed that their continued presence in Iceland poses a public threat and they are likely to re-offend.

The bill’s explanatory memorandum states that organised crime has increased significantly in recent years, and according to police intelligence, the threat level in Iceland is considered very high.

“Organised crime has become deeply entrenched in Icelandic society, with criminal groups operating here that are linked to specific ethnic groups from the Middle East and Southeast Europe. Organised crime threatens the safety of Icelandic society and its residents. It thrives on the drug market and includes activities such as human trafficking and smuggling,” notes the bill.

Diljá Mist says the bill takes inspiration from other countries Iceland commonly compares itself to. Many European nations have similar provisions, including all the Nordic countries except Sweden, where the introduction of such laws is under discussion.

Important security measure

“It seems self-evident that if someone is granted the extensive rights that come with Icelandic citizenship through deceitful means — where the basis for granting it is fundamentally flawed — then the logical conclusion is that their citizenship should be revoked,” Diljá states.

She also emphasises that revoking citizenship should be an important security measure for those who commit serious crimes. Icelandic citizenship comes with broad rights and responsibilities, and many foreign nationals who settle in Iceland strive to obtain it.

“We are sending a strong message to foreigners who wish to live here and integrate into Icelandic society: we expect them to abide by our social contract and the fundamental principles that govern our country,” she says.

Former Minister of Justice Guðrún Hafsteinsdóttir initiated an inquiry into whether it would be possible to amend the law to revoke international protection for individuals who commit serious crimes. The new Minister of Justice, Þorbjörg Sigríður Gunnlaugsdóttir, is determined to push these changes forward.

Diljá Mist states that broad support has already been secured for changes to residence permits for individuals with international protection status. However, she is unaware of anyone else advocating for the revocation of citizenship.