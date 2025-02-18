From Iceland — Denim-clad Jón Gnarr Denied Access To Alþingi

Photo by Jón Gnarr's Presidential Campaign

Liberal Reform Party (Viðreisn) MP and former mayor of Reykjavík Jón Gnarr reported on social media that he was denied entry to Alþingi.

According to Jón, 58, he was entering parliament when a person tried denying him access, citing Alþingi’s dress code. He was wearing denim pants.

Instead of hurrying home to change, Jón saw another MP dressed in jeans and continued his way to work.

As the meeting went on, Jón received a message from his party’s chairperson who claimed that an unidentified MP had complained about Jón’s improper dress. “Maybe I’ll show up one day in my Obi-Wan Kenobi costume. It’s very tidy and cool,” he ended his social media post.