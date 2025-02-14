From Iceland — Firearms Discovered By Children On School Roof

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

On the evening of February 13, a group of children discovered wandering about Laugalækjarskóli primary school roof found a bag containing a gun, RÚV reports. The weapon was not loaded, and no ammunition was found in the bag.

The school’s principal notified parents via email, outlining the events of the discovery.

According to RÚV, the kids immediately contacted the police, which confiscated the weapon. The case is under investigation, with authorities focusing on who placed the weapon and when.

Laugalækjarskóli is attended by students from grades seven to ten.