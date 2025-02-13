From Iceland — Five Suspects In Fatal Accident Case In Grindavík

Photo by Axel Sigurðarson for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Suðurnes Police have concluded their investigation into a fatal accident that occurred in Grindavík in January last year, reports RÚV. Five individuals have been designated as suspects in the case.

The incident took place on January 10, 2024, when Lúðvík Pétursson fell into a fissure while working on soil compaction in the town. This was confirmed by Suðurnes Police Chief Úlfar Lúðvíksson in a statement to the press.

According to a report by the Icelandic Administration of Occupational Safety and Health (Vinnueftirlitið), a sufficient risk assessment — particularly regarding geological conditions — was not in place when the fissure-filling work began in late 2023. The report highlighted disorganised planning and questioned whether the project was worth the risk.

The engineering firm Efla was responsible for the work on behalf of the Icelandic Catastrophe Insurance (Náttúruhamfaratryggingar Íslands). Their role included hiring contractors and organising the execution of the project.

The case has now been handed over to the District Prosecutor, who will determine whether charges will be filed.

Úlfar stated that the investigation focused on Article 215 of the General Penal Code, which pertains to negligent manslaughter, as well as workplace health and safety regulations. He declined to comment further on the case.