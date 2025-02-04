From Iceland — Víkingur Ólafsson Wins Grammy Award

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq for The Reykjavík Grapevine

Víkingur Heiðar Ólafsson was awarded a Grammy last night for his album featuring Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations, reports RÚV. He won in the category of Best Classical Instrumental Solo.

This marks Víkingur’s first Grammy win. He was nominated alongside Andy Akiho, Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra, Mak Grgić & Ensemble Dissonance, and Seth Parker Woods.

The album was released by the prestigious German label Deutsche Grammophon, and his previous recordings have also received high praise from critics.

Víkingur completed his undergraduate and graduate studies at the renowned Juilliard School in New York in 2008. Since then, he has performed extensively worldwide, appearing as a soloist with the Los Angeles, New York, Berlin, and London Philharmonic Orchestras, as well as with the Danish National Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Earlier this year, The Reykjavík Grapevine named Víkingur one of our People of the Year for 2024. Read more here.