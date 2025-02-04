From Iceland — McDonald's Opens In Iceland For One Day

Photo by Brett Jordan/Unsplash

McDonald’s fans flocked to a café in Garðabær on Sunday, where a pop-up version of the fast-food chain was set up for a single day, reports RÚV. The man behind the stunt, Sindri Leví Ingason, travelled to London, returned with suitcases full of McDonald’s food, and handed out 100 Happy Meals to passersby.

The event drew a crowd, as McDonald’s burgers have been unavailable in Iceland since 2009. The last burger sold back then was on display at Feik McDonald’s — the name given to the pop-up location.

Sindri’s plan didn’t go entirely as expected, as he wasn’t granted permission to import the meat. Instead, the burgers came from another source, but the buns, toppings, and of course, the fries were all authentic McDonald’s.

“I want McDonald’s to come back to Iceland. That would be amazing,” said Sindri Leví. “I’m not crazy about McDonald’s, but I just wanted to make a good video. I thought it was a great idea.”

Sindri estimated that up to 300 people visited the pop-up throughout the day. The video of the stunt will soon be available at Sindri’s YouTube channel.