From Iceland — Kópavogur Man Pinned By Car

Fire and medical emergency services were called to the rescue of a man in Kópavogur on the evening of February 3, Vísir reports.

The man had been pinned by a car whilst repairing the vehicle’s undercarriage. According to Vísir, the man’s car jack failed, resulting in the car hit his leg, injuring him.

The Capital Area Fire Department reported that the car was lifted as soon as its team arrived and the man rescued. The individual was transported to a hospital.

The fire department claimed the victim sustained injury to his leg, with no details available on the severity of his wounds.