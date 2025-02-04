From Iceland — Kópavogur Man Pinned By Car

Kópavogur Man Pinned By Car

Published February 4, 2025

Words by
Photo by
The Reykjavík Grapevine Archives

Fire and medical emergency services were called to the rescue of a man in Kópavogur on the evening of February 3, Vísir reports.

The man had been pinned by a car whilst repairing the vehicle’s undercarriage. According to Vísir, the man’s car jack failed, resulting in the car hit his leg, injuring him.

The Capital Area Fire Department reported that the car was lifted as soon as its team arrived and the man rescued. The individual was transported to a hospital.

The fire department claimed the victim sustained injury to his leg, with no details available on the severity of his wounds.

 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Risk Of Eruption Could Last A Month Or More

Risk Of Eruption Could Last A Month Or More

by

News
UPDATE: Severe Weather Warning Upgraded To Red Across Most Of Iceland

UPDATE: Severe Weather Warning Upgraded To Red Across Most Of Iceland

by

News
New Government Approval Ratings Almost 70%

New Government Approval Ratings Almost 70%

by

News
McDonald’s Opens In Iceland For One Day

McDonald’s Opens In Iceland For One Day

by

News
Víkingur Ólafsson Wins Grammy Award

Víkingur Ólafsson Wins Grammy Award

by

News
Grapevine Events: McDonald’s “Opening”, Atsuko Okatsuka & More

Grapevine Events: McDonald’s “Opening”, Atsuko Okatsuka & More

by

Show Me More!