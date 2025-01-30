From Iceland — Homeowners Urged To Remove Icicles As Thawing Begins

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Residents are being warned about the dangers of heavy snow overhangs and icicles hanging from rooftops, which pose a serious risk to pedestrians and parked vehicles. With a sudden shift in weather expected in the coming days, experts are urging both caution and action, reports Vísir.

According to prevention specialist Sigrún A. Þorsteinsdóttir from insurance company VÍS, accidents involving falling ice and snow occur every year. “People can suffer serious injuries if a heavy chunk of ice or snow collapses on them,” she warns.

While pedestrians should remain aware of their surroundings, homeowners and building managers are responsible for preventing accidents. “If it’s not possible to safely remove snow overhangs, property owners should at least block off areas below to prevent injuries,” says Þorsteinsdóttir.

Weather forecasts predict rising temperatures and strong winds in the coming days, increasing the likelihood of falling ice. “It’s going to warm up and get windier from Thursday, and by the weekend, we’ll see heavy rain and stormy conditions,” she explains.