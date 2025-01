From Iceland — Teachers To Resume Strikes

Photo by Reykjavík Grapevine Archive

Icelandic teachers are yet again preparing for a strike. As reported in October, 2024, teachers in eight primary, secondary and pre-schools quit working after unsuccessful negotiations between union representatives and employers.

In late November, 2024, strike actions were suspended by the state mediator for two months. Teachers gained some ground — minor pay raises — but will resume striking efforts starting Saturday, February 1.

The upcoming labour actions will affect 14 preschools and seven primary schools, Vísir reports. Preschool strikes are indefinite, while primary school teachers strike temporarily . No information is available concerning the actions of secondary and music school teachers.

The following preschools are affected, starting February 1:

Seltjarnarnes preschool

Holt, Reykjanesbær

Drafnarsteinn, Reykjavík

Ársalir, Sauðárkrókur

Snæfellsbær preschool

Hulduheimar, Akureyri

Höfðaberg, Mosfellsbær

Lundaból, Garðabær

Lyngheimar, Reykjavík

Lyngholt, Reyðarfjörður

Óskaland, Hveragerði

Stakkaborg, Reykjavík

Teigasel, Akranes

Primary school striking until February 21:

Árbæjarskóli, Reykjavík

Garðaskóli, Garðabær

Heiðarskóli, Reykjanesbær

Primary school strikes lasting until February 26: