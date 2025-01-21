From Iceland — No Replacement For Deceased Drug Detection Dog 

Published January 21, 2025

Since July, 2024, the Suðurnes Police have not been able to use a drug detection dog during its monitoring of Keflavík Airport. The dog on duty suddenly died last summer, RÚV reports.

In conversation with RÚV, Suðurnes Police Chief Úlfar Lúðvíksson said that no decision has been made to hire a new hound.

According to RÚV, the Keflavík Airport Customs Unit is supplied with a dog for a few hours each week to conduct randomised searches.

In 2023, mbl.is reported of 10 canine units graduating from police training.

