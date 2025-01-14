From Iceland — Infirm Child To Be Deported From Iceland

Photo by Julia Staples for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Directorate of Immigration (ÚTL) has denied an appeal to postpone the deportation of a Venezuelan family, despite a scheduled surgery for a three-year old girl, RÚV reports. The child suffers from developmental dysplasia of the hip, and underwent a complex surgery at the time of her arrival in Iceland.

As per the Directorate’s instructions, the girl must leave Iceland by Thursday, January 16. Her surgery is booked in early February.

The family applied for asylum in July, 2023, and was issued a verdict from the Immigration Affairs Appeals Board (Kærunefnd útlendingamála) in November, 2024. They were 13 days away from defaulting for a humanitarian permit based on the system’s time constraints for issuing licenses to children and families of children.

The Appeals Board’s verdict stated that, based on available information, the girl’s health is not affected by sudden, life-threatening, or very serious illnesses requiring medical care not available elsewhere.

RÚV reports that, instead of waiting for the imminent deportation, the family has voluntarily applied for assistance to leave the country. However, they asked to postpone the departure until after the girl’s surgery. ÚTL did not comply, despite Icelandic immigration law stipulating that a longer deadline can be issued ad hoc.

A doctor’s note concerning the girl’s medical state claims that follow-up procedures after the surgery are vital to her health and future livelihood.

The Icelandic Disability Alliance (ÖBÍ) has also raised concerns about the case. They issued a letter which stated that the girl’s health would be endangered should she be deported.

The family’s lawyer, Jón Sigurðsson, told RÚV the family is weighing its possibilities at the moment.