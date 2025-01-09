From Iceland — Record Volume Of Cannabis Confiscated In 2024

Photo by Bogdan

According to RÚV, the Icelandic police and Customs Office confiscated a record volume of cannabis in 2024. The amount totalled 283 kilograms, based on preliminary data.

In 2023, 210 kg were confiscated; while 141 kg was seized in 2022 and 2021. A spokesperson from the office of the National Police Commissioner claims the cases are few, but involve large amounts of contraband.

According to the office, a large portion of the drug was grown domestically, although police identified an uptick in imports.

As per Icelandic drug and alcohol laws, the selling, handling and importation of cannabis is illegal.