From Iceland — One Taken To Hospital After Fire At Trailer Park

One Taken To Hospital After Fire At Trailer Park

Published January 8, 2025

According to RÚV, a fire broke out early this morning at a trailer park at Sævarhöfði in Reykjavík, destroying a trailer and a campervan. One person was taken to the hospital on suspicion of smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to have started in one unit before spreading to another. Firefighters responded quickly to contain the blaze, which was reported at 4:20 in the morning, and had it under control by 5:30. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Just as firefighters were wrapping up at the scene, another call came in reporting smoke in a single-family house in Álftanes, prompting a response from all fire stations. Further details about that incident are still pending.

People who previously lived in trailers and campervans in Laugardalur have been residing at the lot at Sævarhöfði for more than a year. This arrangement was intended to be temporary, according to the city council, which has stated that other solutions are being explored.

