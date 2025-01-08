From Iceland — Fox Roaming Loose In Laugardalur

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

The fox escaped from the Reykjavík Family Park and Zoo last night, reports RÚV. According to Þorkell Heiðarsson, an employee of the Reykjavík Family Park and Zoo, the fox managed to get out through a hole in the fence.

Þorkell says the fox fortunately stayed near the zoo. “The fox mostly wandered around inside the zoo, but by this morning, it had made it outside. We’re confident the fox stays close to its home territory. There are other foxes there that it likely wants to stay near.”

“It can be tricky to catch it again, but we’re hopeful it’ll work out,” Þorkell said.

Þorkell admitted it’s unfortunate that such incidents happen. “But it’s completely harmless,” he added. “The fox poses no danger to people and is probably just trying to find her way back home.”

The police were notified of the situation. Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson, a spokesperson for the police, said they received a report about a fox wandering near the ice skating rink in Laugardalur around 8:00.

The photo is for illustrative purposes only.