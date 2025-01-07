From Iceland — Future Of Kolaportið Flea Market Uncertain

Photo by Gulli for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The future of Reykjavík’s downtown flea market Kolaportið faces uncertainty following the bankruptcy of its operating company.

On December 29, RÚV reported that merchants and vendors in Kolaportið — some of whom have been working there for decades — were unsure whether they would have a place to work in the new year.

Kolaportið is located in Tollhúsið, owned by the Icelandic state, and is leased to the City of Reykjavík which in turn outsources the operations to the company Kolaportið ehf.

As reported by RÚV on January 6, the city’s spokesperson stated that the municipality is working to rectify the situation before next weekend.

Kolaportið first opened its doors in 1989, then located in the present-day Central Bank car park. In 1994, it was moved to Tollhúsið’s ground floor.