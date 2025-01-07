From Iceland — Árni Grétar Jóhannesson, Futuregrapher, Dead At 41

Árni Grétar Jóhannesson, Futuregrapher, Dead At 41

Published January 7, 2025



Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Reykjavík-based electronic musician Árni Grétar Jóhannesson, known under his artist moniker Futuregrapher, died after his car drove into the Reykjavík harbour. Árni’s brother, Ólafur Sveinn Jóhannesson, confirmed his death in a conversation with Vísir following a public Facebook post. 

Alongside Futuregrapher’s vast discography, Árni founded the electronica labels Móatún 7 and Möller Records. On December 31, around 14:00, nearly all available fire emergency responders in the capital area reported to the scene near Ægisgarður. Árni was subsequently transported to Landspítalinn’s intensive care unit where he passed away. He is survived by his fiancée and two children, aged 16 and six.

Árni’s friends and family will host a night of remembrance at Kaffibarinn on Tuesday, January 7, at 21:00.

