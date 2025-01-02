From Iceland — Man Stabbed On New Year’s Eve

Man Stabbed On New Year’s Eve

Published January 2, 2025

Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Three men were injured, with one in critical condition, after being stabbed with a kitchen knife during a New Year’s Eve celebration. The attack happened at Tindar guesthouse near Kjalarnes. 

One suspect, a man in his 40s, has been sentenced to a week’s custody, RÚV reports. 

In conversation with RÚV, deputy police chief of the central investigation unit Elín Agnes Kristínardóttir theorised that a dispute led to three men becoming injured in a knife attack.

Two of the victims sustained minor injuries, with the third becoming critically injured. He is now in stable condition. 

The police arrested three suspects initially, releasing two of them approximately 12 hours later. 

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Latest

News
Record Volume Of Cannabis Confiscated In 2024

Record Volume Of Cannabis Confiscated In 2024

by

News
Naval Mine Weighing 145 Kilograms Detonated In Eyjafjörður

Naval Mine Weighing 145 Kilograms Detonated In Eyjafjörður

by

News
One Taken To Hospital After Fire At Trailer Park

One Taken To Hospital After Fire At Trailer Park

by

News
Fox Roaming Loose In Laugardalur

Fox Roaming Loose In Laugardalur

by

News
Future Of Kolaportið Flea Market Uncertain

Future Of Kolaportið Flea Market Uncertain

by

News
Árni Grétar Jóhannesson, Futuregrapher, Dead At 41

Árni Grétar Jóhannesson, Futuregrapher, Dead At 41

by

Show Me More!