From Iceland — Man Stabbed On New Year’s Eve

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

Three men were injured, with one in critical condition, after being stabbed with a kitchen knife during a New Year’s Eve celebration. The attack happened at Tindar guesthouse near Kjalarnes.

One suspect, a man in his 40s, has been sentenced to a week’s custody, RÚV reports.

In conversation with RÚV, deputy police chief of the central investigation unit Elín Agnes Kristínardóttir theorised that a dispute led to three men becoming injured in a knife attack.

Two of the victims sustained minor injuries, with the third becoming critically injured. He is now in stable condition.

The police arrested three suspects initially, releasing two of them approximately 12 hours later.