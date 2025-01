If there’s one thing in town that’s hard to get into, it’s the party screenings at Bíó Paradís. Normally, you can just show up at this arthouse cinema gem in Reykjavík and grab a ticket at the door—but not for party screenings. These events are that popular. If you’re lucky enough to snag one of the last tickets, you can spend your Monday watching the tale of a human-raised elf on the big screen—with a side of popcorn, of course. IZ