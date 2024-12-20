From Iceland — Iceland Roundup: Tasers, Electricity Prices, Women in Power

Photo by Art Bicnick for The Reykjavík Grapevine

The Reykjavík Grapevine’s Iceland Roundup brings you the top news with a healthy dash of local views. In this episode, Grapevine publisher Jón Trausti Sigurðarson is joined by Heimildin journalist Aðalsteinn Kjartansson, and Grapevine friend and contributor Sindri Eldon to roundup the stories making headlines in recent weeks.

On the docket this week are: update on Diegó the Cat; the Icelandic police use a taser for the first time; increase energy prices; 10.000 empty apartments in Iceland; a gigantic green warehouse blocks residential building and other zoning issues; women in power & more.

Watch the video below or listen on your favorite podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts and your other podcast platforms of choice.