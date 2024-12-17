From Iceland — Blue Lagoon Opens New Parking Lot

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

A newly constructed parking lot within the protective barriers at the Blue Lagoon opened on December 15, following the volcanic eruption in the area in November, reports Vísir. Helga Árnadóttir, Director of Sales, Operations and Service at the Blue Lagoon, highlighted that the development of the new lot involved significant financial investment and effort.

The parking lot was initially destroyed by the lava during the eruption on November 21st, which also covered storage containers in the area. Since then, the company has worked swiftly to create a new parking area to the north of the lagoon, designed to ease the flow of visitors.

The new parking lot will save guests and employees a great deal of inconvenience. Previously, they had to drive through Hafnir and Nesvegur to Grindavík before being transported to the lagoon. Now, with the road reopened and the new parking area in place, the journey has been simplified

Located just north of the lagoon, the new parking area offers visitors a convenient path alongside the lagoon to reach the reception. While the route previously taken through a ravine is now temporarily closed, the new parking lot should ensure smoother access for visitors.

A tremendous amount of money and work went into the construction, but the number of spaces is about half of what it was before outside the protective barriers. To some extent, this is a temporary solution.

Helga says that the company doesn’t expect this will affect the number of visitors. “We’re now in the winter season, so we’re not expecting the same number of visitors as during the peak of summer. We anticipate this to work well over the next few weeks. Then, of course, we’ll look at how we will address the situation long-term,” she adds.

Work is currently underway to raise the protective barriers around the Blue Lagoon and the surrounding area. According to Helga this project will be completed by February, though she cannot make any guarantees.

“I believe this is an incredible achievement of all those involved in this construction and, of course, those who have worked to lay the new Grindavík road over newly erupted lava. It’s amazing to see how everyone has been willing to unite and solve each challenge one after another,” Helga highlights the resilience and teamwork of the people working on safeguarding the area around Grindavík and The Blue Lagoon.