From Iceland — New Town To Be Constructed In East Iceland

Photo by John Rogers for The Reykjavík Grapevine

A new town is set to be built in Fljótsdalshérað in East Iceland, RÚV reports. The first building lots are scheduled to be allotted early next year, with construction starting in the summer of 2025. The reason, Fljótsdalur council argues, is demand.

Fljótsdalur sits at about 30 minutes driving distance from Egilsstaðir — East Iceland’s largest settlement. The new village is set to be erected on the valley’s north side at a site named Hamborg. Fljótsdalur municipality counts 100 inhabitants. 175 million ISK is estimated to be invested into local infrastructure and the village’s design.

In conversation with RÚV, council chair of Fljótsdalur Helgi Gíslason said that there are plans to construct an estimated 25 apartments. Residents will be able to keep horses and chicken, with the possibility of increasing the town’s size to accommodate for stables and farm land.

According to Helgi, the area will be exclusively devoted to residential buildings. Initially, there are no plans to host educational institutions in the area.